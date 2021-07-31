Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Down 32.2% in July

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 281,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTL shares. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

PSTL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 58,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $256.20 million, a PE ratio of -960.52 and a beta of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

