Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,493,600 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 3,437,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Poste Italiane in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:PITAF remained flat at $$13.64 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11. Poste Italiane has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

