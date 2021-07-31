Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.78%. Power Integrations updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of POWI stock traded up $11.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.99. 1,273,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,180. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

