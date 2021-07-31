Power Ledger Achieves Market Capitalization of $124.98 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $124.98 million and $39.48 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 61.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.07 or 0.00800225 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00039799 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,485,997 coins. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.