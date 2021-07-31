Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 38.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,368. The firm has a market cap of $998.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Premier Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

