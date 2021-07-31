Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 111.60 ($1.46). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.46), with a volume of 1,088,336 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £953.07 million and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

Premier Foods Company Profile (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

