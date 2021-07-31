Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,816 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $72,825,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 185.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 818,919 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 33,888.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 43.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 662,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.17.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

