Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 59,768 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGNC. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.