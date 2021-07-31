Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 119,375 PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 119,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.27% of PMV Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.17. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 6,207 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $221,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $366,491.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $311,970.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,927 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMVP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

