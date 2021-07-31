Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.80% of Barings BDC worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Barings BDC by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,475,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 47.1% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 409,991 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barings BDC by 101.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Barings BDC by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BBDC opened at $10.72 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $514.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

