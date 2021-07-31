Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Autoliv by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after acquiring an additional 276,921 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Autoliv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

ALV opened at $100.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.64. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

