Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,252 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.26.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

