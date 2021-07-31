Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 109,922 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 109,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of Danimer Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNMR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $54,947,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,651,000 after purchasing an additional 547,833 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $18,659,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $18,557,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of DNMR opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.79 and a beta of -1.27. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

