Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,389 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,272,000 after purchasing an additional 496,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

