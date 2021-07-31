Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.23 Million Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $782.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $825.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.27 and a twelve month high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

