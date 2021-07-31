Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.41 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKS opened at $104.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.35. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

