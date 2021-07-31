Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.49 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.34.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.