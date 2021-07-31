Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in AerCap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,302,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,450,000 after buying an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,538,000 after purchasing an additional 252,828 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in AerCap by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,797,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,339,000 after purchasing an additional 386,230 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,521,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

