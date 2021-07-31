Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.82 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,888 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 13,289 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LPX opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

