Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 440,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,382 shares in the last quarter.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

COLD stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

