Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $4.15 Million Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 408.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Beam Therapeutics worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.33. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEAM. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

