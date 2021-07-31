Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $4.28 Million Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Cimarex Energy worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,314,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

NYSE XEC opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.98. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

