Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,320 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of National Vision worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,369,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 16.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,796,000 after acquiring an additional 548,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

