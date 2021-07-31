Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,413 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.52. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

