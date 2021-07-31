Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 5,121 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of United States Steel worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 915,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,186,000 after purchasing an additional 379,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 737,598 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of X stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

