Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 5,412 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,484 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Solar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.76.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

