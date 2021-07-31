Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of JetBlue Airways worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $48,004,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $26,230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 110.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after buying an additional 1,080,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.