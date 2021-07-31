Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,277,000 after buying an additional 71,170 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Alleghany by 9.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after buying an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alleghany by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Alleghany by 1.4% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,618,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $663.10 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $486.49 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $680.50.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

