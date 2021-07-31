Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904,705 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,346 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 917,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.58 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

