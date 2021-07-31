Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 669.60, a P/E/G ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.35. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

