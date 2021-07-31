Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,302 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 1,014.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 21,477 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Natera by 592.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,885,000 after buying an additional 195,279 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $114.52 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,937.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.73.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

