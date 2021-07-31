Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 152,097 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,097 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.21% of Immunic worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Immunic by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Immunic by 469,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Immunic by 45,018.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Immunic by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunic alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $231.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.04. Immunic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.