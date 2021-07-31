Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,898 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of MasTec worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $101.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

