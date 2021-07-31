Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,392 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01. AECOM has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Argus increased their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

