Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $4.25 Million Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.22% of Sumo Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,186,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $20.65 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -13.68.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

