Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250,937 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.14% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFE opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.63 million, a P/E ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

