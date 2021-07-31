Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,548 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Legend Biotech worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 372,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $9,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the period. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of -30.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

