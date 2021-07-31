Primecoin Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and $1.20 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,150,609 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

