Primis Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Primis Financial stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Primis Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

