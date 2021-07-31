Primis Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Primis Financial stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.11.
Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Primis Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
About Primis Financial
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
