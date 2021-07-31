Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 46,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

