Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 154,380 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,380 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $66,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,172 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,788,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

NYSE:PXD opened at $145.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

