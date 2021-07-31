Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 16,834 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $56,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $103.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.