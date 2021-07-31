Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 52,355 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,355 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Atkore worth $58,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 409,619 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atkore by 41,978.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $12,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.