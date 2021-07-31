Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Essential Utilities worth $62,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,433,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,775,000 after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 308,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after buying an additional 45,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

