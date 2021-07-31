Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 239,009 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Crocs worth $58,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,000,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,903. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $138.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.31. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

