Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 507.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $55,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.19 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.02. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

