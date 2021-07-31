Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $59.11 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,030 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Waste Management worth $59,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,139 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,942. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $149.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

