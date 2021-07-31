Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $63.17 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,561 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of MetLife worth $63,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

MET opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

