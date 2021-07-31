Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $65.12 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,678 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $65,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,251.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 121,560 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.2% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period.

BIPC opened at $64.76 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 44.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

