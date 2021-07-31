Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $65.80 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,223 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Church & Dwight worth $65,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.